Dos Hermanos Cafe & Tex Mex - Cedar Park 1201 Lakeline Boulevard #900
Breakfast
American Plates
BYO Breakfast Burrito
BYO Breakfast Taco
BYO Omelette
Mexican Plates
- Chilaquiles
Crispy tortilla chips, sauce, two eggs, refried beans, sour cream, sliced avocado, & queso fresco$10.99
- Chorimigas
Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, corn tortilla strips, pico, & cheese$12.99
- Chorizo & Eggs
Mexican sausage mixed with eggs & pico$11.99
- Huevos Divorciados
One egg topped with green sauce, the other with ranchera sauce, divided by bacon$10.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortilla covered in beans, two eggs, ranchera sauce, sour cream, & cheese$11.99
- Migas
Scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortilla strips, pico, & cheese$11.99
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
- 2 Pancakes
Topped with powdered sugar$5.99
- Short Stack Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$10.99
- Short Stack Super Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$12.49
- 3 Pancakes
Topped with powdered sugar$8.19
- Full Stack Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$12.99
- Full Stack Super Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$14.49
- Two Brothers
One blueberry pancake, one chocolate chip pancake, one with strawberries, topped with powdered sugar. 3 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage links, & hashbrowns$16.99
- Chicken & Waffles$13.99
- Huge Waffle
Topped with powdered sugar$8.99
- Waffle Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$12.99
- Waffle Super Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$14.49
- French Toast$8.99
- French Toast Combo$11.99
- French Toast Super Combo$13.49
Sides
- 1/2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$3.99
- Bacon$4.49
- Beans$2.99
- Chicken Fried Chicken Side$4.49
- Chicken Fried Steak Side$4.99
- Fries$3.99
- Fruit$3.19
- Gravy$1.99
- Green Beans$3.49
- Guac Side$2.19
- Ham$4.49
- Hashbrowns$3.49
- Home Potatoes$3.49
- Jalapenos$0.75
- Mashed Potatoes$3.49
- One Carne Guisada Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with carne guisada, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
- One Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
- One Chicken Ranchera Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with chicken ranchera, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
- One Egg$1.49
- One Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.50
- One Fajita Taco
With bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & cheese$4.25
- One Fish Taco
With cabbage & chipotle ranch on a corn tortilla$3.99
- One Pancake$2.99
- One Shrimp Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.99
- One Taco
Topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese$3.50
- One Tostada
With beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese$4.49
- Pico$0.75
- Ribeye Steak Side$6.99
- Rice$2.99
- Sausage Gravy$2.19
- Sausage Link$4.49
- Sausage Patty$4.49
- Sliced Avocado$1.99
- Sour cream$0.50
- Steamed Veggies$3.49
- T-bone Steak Side$6.99
- Three Tortillas$1.99
- Toast$1.99
- Tots$3.99
- Turkey Sausage$4.49
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Botana Platter
Cheese quesadilla with pico, flautas, (2) beef stuffed jalapenos, (2) shrimp diablos, & CCQ$15.99
- Cheesy Fries
Topped with queso & bacon$8.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
Topped with jalapenos$9.99
- CP Bullets
(5) Lightly fried homemade cheese stuffed jalapenos$9.99
- Fajita Nachos
Fajita, beans, & cheese$13.99
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Lg Chile Con Queso$7.99
- Lg Guac$7.99
- Nachos Especiales
Chorizo, beans, & monterey jack cheese$12.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Queso Compuesto
CCQ with ground beef, guacamole, & pico de gallo$9.99
- Queso Flameado
Melted monterey jack cheese with chorizo, mushrooms, & topped with sliced avocado$11.99
- Shrimp Diablos
(6) Jumbo shrimp stuffed with monterey jack cheese & fresh jalapeno, wrapped in bacon & lightly fried$12.99
- Sm Chile Con Queso$5.99
- Sm Guac$5.99
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad$4.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, & sliced chicken breast$12.99
- Fajita Salad
Fajita with bell peppers & onions, romaine lettuce, cheese, pico, sliced avocado & sour cream$13.99
- Fried Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, bacon, cheese, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onion, & a hard boiled egg$13.49
- House Salad$4.99
- Lg Tortilla Soup$7.99
- Sm Tortilla Soup$5.99
Taco Plates
- Carne Guisada Taco Plate
(3) tender beef chunks in gravy$14.99
- Crispy Tacos Plate
(3) with lettuce, cheese, & tomatoes$13.49
- Fajita Taco Plate
(3) with bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cheese & tomatoes$15.99
- Fish Taco Plate
(3) with cabbage & chipotle ranch on corn tortillas$14.99
- Mini Tacos
(5) with cilantro, onions, monterey jack cheese, & sliced avocado on mini corn tortillas$13.99
Enchilada Plates
- Carne Guisada Enchiladas
(2) cheese enchiladas topped with carne guisada, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$12.99
- Creamy Chicken Ranchera Enchiladas
(2) cheese enchiladas topped with chicken ranchera, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$12.99
- Enchilada Dinner
(3) Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$12.99
- La Bandera Plate
One chicken enchilada with green sauce, one cheese enchilada with suiza sauce, & one beef enchilada with chile con carne sauce. Topped with cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$13.99
- Shrimp Enchiladas
(3) Topped with chipotle sauce, cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$14.99
- Veggie Enchiladas
(3) Filled with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Topped with cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado, & green sauce$11.99
Fajitas
- Beef for 1$19.99
- Beef for 2$38.99
- Chicken for 1$18.99
- Chicken for 2$36.99
- Combo Beef/Chicken for 1$19.99
- Combo Beef/Chicken for 2$37.99
- Combo Shrimp/Beef for 1$23.99
- Combo Shrimp/Beef for 2$42.99
- Combo Shrimp/Bf/Chk for 1$22.99
- Combo Shrimp/Bf/Chk for 2$41.99
- Combo Shrimp/Chicken for 1$20.99
- Combo Shrimp/Chicken for 2$37.99
- Shrimp for 1$21.99
- Shrimp for 2$40.99
House Specialties
- Broccoli Chicken
Juicy chicken breast topped with our creamy broccoli sauce$15.99
- Carne Guisada Dinner
Beef chunks slow cooked in gravy & spices$15.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
- Chile Relleno$14.99
- Creamy Chicken Ranchera
Chopped chicken breast tossed in green sauce, ranchera sauce, & sour cream & topped with monterey jack cheese$15.99
- Fajita Burrito
Big flour tortilla stuffed with fajita, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cheese, sliced avocado, rice, beans, & chipotle ranch$13.99
- Fajita Plate
Fajita with bell peppers & onions$15.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with fajita & cheese$15.49
- Flautas de Pollo
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled & lightly fried. Served with CCQ$14.99
- Mushroom Chicken
Chicken breast topped with our creamy mushroom sauce$15.99
- Pechuga de Pollo
Juicy chicken breast topped with bell peppers, onions, monterey jack cheese, & ranchera sauce$16.99
- Pollo Plate
Chicken fajita with bell peppers & onions on a bed of rice. Served with steamed veggies & CCQ$13.99
- Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped steak topped with bell peppers, onions, & ranchera sauce$17.99
- Stuffed Avocado
A breaded, lightly fried avocado stuffed with chicken fajita, bacon, green onions, & monterey jack cheese$14.99
- Tostada Plate
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese$12.99
- Traditional Chimichanga
Fajita & cheese stuffed in a huge flour tortilla & lightly fried$15.49
- Traditional Flautas
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled & lightly fried. Topped with ranchera sauce, sour cream, & cheese$12.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese$11.99
Combination Plates
- Abelito's
One fajita taco & small tortilla soup$9.49
- Aiden's Plate
One beef enchilada topped with chile con queso, one soft chicken taco, rice & refried beans$10.99
- Angi's Fave
One cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne, one crispy beef taco, rice & charro beans$10.99
- Dos Hermanos
Ribeye steak, one cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce & one chicken tostada. Served with rice & charro beans$18.99
- Elena's Choice
One cheese enchilada topped with green sauce, one chicken flauta, & one crispy beef taco. Served with rice & refried beans$12.99
- Manny's Combo
Two chicken enchiladas topped with suiza sauce, one beef tostada, & rice$12.49
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & swiss cheese$13.99
- Chicken Strip Sandwich
Chicken strips topped with Honey BBQ sauce & swiss cheese on Texas toast$10.99
- Chorizo Burger
Burger with chorizo, bell peppers, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, & chipotle ranch$11.99
- Fish Sandwich
Fried tilapia with tartar sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles$12.99
- Good Ol' Cheeseburger
Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese, & pickles$9.99
- Mexican Torta
Fajita, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, sliced avocado, sour cream, & queso fresco$14.99
- Mushroom Burger
Mustard, mayo, mushrooms, sliced avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onions$11.99
- Spicy Monterey Burger
Burger with bell peppers, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, & jalapeno ranch$11.99
Good Ol' Cheeseburger
Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese, & pickles
American Dishes
- Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Topped with gravy & served with mashed potatoes & green beans$15.99
- Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Topped with gravy & served with mashed potatoes & green beans$15.99
- Chicken Tenders
(3) chicken tenders served with fries, a house salad, & a slice of Texas toast$14.99
- Fish & Chips
Fried tilapia served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, & fries$13.99
- Surf & Turf
Ribeye steak, (4) jumbo shrimp on a bed of white rice. Served with mashed potatoes$18.99
- T-bone Steak
Served with steamed vegetables & french fries$16.99
Sides
- 1/2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$3.99
- Bacon$4.49
- Beans$2.99
- Chicken Fried Chicken Side$4.49
- Chicken Fried Steak Side$4.99
- Fries$3.99
- Fruit$3.19
- Gravy$1.99
- Green Beans$3.49
- Guac Side$2.19
- Ham$4.49
- Hashbrowns$3.49
- Home Potatoes$3.49
- Jalapenos$0.75
- Mashed Potatoes$3.49
- One Carne Guisada Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with carne guisada, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
- One Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
- One Chicken Ranchera Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with chicken ranchera, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
- One Egg$1.49
- One Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.50
- One Fajita Taco
With bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & cheese$4.25
- One Fish Taco
With cabbage & chipotle ranch on a corn tortilla$3.99
- One Pancake$2.99
- One Shrimp Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.99
- One Taco
Topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese$3.50
- One Tostada
With beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese$4.49
- Pico$0.75
- Ribeye Steak Side$6.99
- Rice$2.99
- Sausage Gravy$2.19
- Sausage Link$4.49
- Sausage Patty$4.49
- Sliced Avocado$1.99
- Sour cream$0.50
- Steamed Veggies$3.49
- T-bone Steak Side$6.99
- Three Tortillas$1.99
- Toast$1.99
- Tots$3.99
- Turkey Sausage$4.49
Dessert
Beverages
- 2% Milk$3.19
- Apple Juice$3.19
- Chocolate Milk$3.19
- Coffee$2.99
- Coke$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.19
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$3.19
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Jarritos$3.49
- Lemonade$2.99
- Manzanita Sol$3.49
- Mexican Coke$3.49
- Orange Fanta$2.99
- Orange Juice$3.19
- Powerade$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Topo Chico$3.49
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Water Bottle$1.99