Breakfast
American Plates
Avocado Toast$9.99
Biscuits & Gravy$6.49
Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast$14.99
Chicken Fried Steak Beakfast$14.99
Good Ol' Breakfast$12.99
Granola Bowl
Vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, & berries$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Oatmeal$6.49
Steak & Eggs$14.99OUT OF STOCK
T-bone Steak & Eggs$15.99
Classic Benedicts$13.99
Bacon Benedicts$14.99
Brisket Benedicts$15.49
Sausage Benedicts$14.99
Veggie Benedicts$13.99
Breakfast Bowl$14.99OUT OF STOCK
BYO Breakfast Burrito
BYO Breakfast Taco
BYO Omelette
Mexican Plates
Chilaquiles
Crispy tortilla chips, sauce, two eggs, refried beans, sour cream, sliced avocado, & queso fresco$10.99
Chorimigas
Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo, corn tortilla strips, pico, & cheese$12.99
Chorizo & Eggs
Mexican sausage mixed with eggs & pico$11.99
Huevos Divorciados
One egg topped with green sauce, the other with ranchera sauce, divided by bacon$10.99
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortilla covered in beans, two eggs, ranchera sauce, sour cream, & cheese$11.99
Migas
Scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortilla strips, pico, & cheese$11.99
Chilaquiles Rojos$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Chilaquiles Poblanos$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Barbacoa Migas$15.99
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
2 Pancakes
Topped with powdered sugar$5.99
3 Pancakes
Topped with powdered sugar$8.19
Chicken & Waffles$13.99
Cinnamon French Toast$9.99
Cinnamon French Toast Combo$12.99
Cinnamon FT Super Combo$14.49
French Toast$8.99
French Toast Combo$11.99
French Toast Super Combo$13.49
Full Stack Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$12.99
Full Stack Super Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$14.49
Huge Waffle
Topped with powdered sugar$8.99
Short Stack Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$10.99
Short Stack Super Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$12.49
Two Brothers
One blueberry pancake, one chocolate chip pancake, one with strawberries, topped with powdered sugar. 3 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage links, & hashbrowns$16.99
Waffle Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$12.99
Waffle Super Combo
Topped with powdered sugar$14.49
Three Choco Pan$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Choco Pan Combo$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Choco Pan Super Combo$15.49OUT OF STOCK
Tres Leches FT$10.49OUT OF STOCK
Tres Lech FT Combo$13.49OUT OF STOCK
Tres Lech FT Super$14.99OUT OF STOCK
One Choco Pan$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Two Choco Pan$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Choco Waffle$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Choco Waffle Combo$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Choco Waffle Super$15.49OUT OF STOCK
Special Cinnamon FT$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Special Cinn FT Combo$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Special Cinn FT Super$11.49OUT OF STOCK
Sides
1/2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$3.99
Bacon$4.49
Beans$2.99
Fries$3.99
Fruit$3.19
Gravy$1.99
Green Beans$3.49
Guac Side$2.19
Ham$4.49
Hashbrowns$3.49
Home Potatoes$3.49
Jalapenos$0.75
Mashed Potatoes$3.49
One Carne Guisada Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with carne guisada, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
One Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
One Chicken Ranchera Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with chicken ranchera, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
One Egg$1.49
One Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.50
One Fajita Taco
With bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & cheese$4.25
One Fish Taco
With cabbage & chipotle ranch on a corn tortilla$3.99
One Pancake$2.99
One Shrimp Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.99
One Taco
Topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese$3.50
One Tostada
With beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese$4.49
Pico$0.75
Rice$2.99
Sausage Gravy$2.19
Sausage Link$4.49
Sausage Patty$4.49
Shredded Mix$0.99
Sliced Avocado$1.99
Sour cream$0.50
Steamed Veggies$3.49
Three Tortillas$1.99
Toast$1.99
Tots$3.99
Turkey Sausage$4.49
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Botana Platter
Cheese quesadilla with pico, flautas, (2) beef stuffed jalapenos, (2) shrimp diablos, & CCQ$15.99
Cheesy Fries
Topped with queso & bacon$8.99
Chili Cheese Fries
Topped with jalapenos$9.99
CP Bullets
(5) Lightly fried homemade cheese stuffed jalapenos$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Fajita Nachos
Fajita, beans, & cheese$13.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Lg Chile Con Queso$7.99
Lg Guac$7.99
Nachos Especiales
Chorizo, beans, & monterey jack cheese$12.99
Onion Rings$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Queso Compuesto
CCQ with ground beef, guacamole, & pico de gallo$9.99
Queso Flameado
Melted monterey jack cheese with chorizo, mushrooms, & topped with sliced avocado$11.99
Shrimp Diablos
(6) Jumbo shrimp stuffed with monterey jack cheese & fresh jalapeno, wrapped in bacon & lightly fried$12.99
Sm Chile Con Queso$5.99
Sm Guac$5.99
Pork Wings$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Soups & Salads
Caesar Salad$4.99
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, & sliced chicken breast$12.99
Fajita Salad
Fajita with bell peppers & onions, romaine lettuce, cheese, pico, sliced avocado & sour cream$13.99
Fried Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chicken tenders, bacon, cheese, sliced avocado, tomatoes, red onion, & a hard boiled egg$13.49
House Salad$4.99
Lg Tortilla Soup$7.99
Sm Tortilla Soup$5.99
Taco Plates
Carne Guisada Taco Plate
(3) tender beef chunks in gravy$14.99
Crispy Taco Plate
(3) with lettuce, cheese, & tomatoes$13.49
Fajita Taco Plate
(3) with bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cheese & tomatoes$15.99
Fish Taco Plate
(3) with cabbage & chipotle ranch on corn tortillas$14.99
Mini Tacos
(5) with cilantro, onions, monterey jack cheese, & sliced avocado on mini corn tortillas$13.99
Birria Tacos$13.99
Taco Tues Plate (Dine-In Only)$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Barbacoa Mini Tacos$12.99
Enchilada Plates
Carne Guisada Enchiladas
(2) cheese enchiladas topped with carne guisada, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$12.99
Creamy Chicken Ranchera Enchiladas
(2) cheese enchiladas topped with chicken ranchera, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$12.99
Enchilada Dinner
(3) Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$12.99
La Bandera Plate
One chicken enchilada with green sauce, one cheese enchilada with suiza sauce, & one beef enchilada with chile con carne sauce. Topped with cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$13.99
Shrimp Enchiladas
(3) Topped with chipotle sauce, cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$14.99
Veggie Enchiladas
(3) Filled with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Topped with cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado, & green sauce$11.99
Enchi Special$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Fajitas
Beef for 1$19.99
Beef for 2$38.99
Chicken for 1$18.99
Chicken for 2$36.99
Combo beef/chicken for 1$19.99
Combo beef/chicken for 2$37.99
Combo Shrimp/Beef for 1$23.99
Combo Shrimp/Beef for 2$42.99
Combo Shrimp/Bf/Chk for 1$22.99
Combo Shrimp/Bf/Chk for 2$41.99
Combo Shrimp/Chicken for 1$20.99
Combo Shrimp/Chicken for 2$37.99
Shrimp for 1$21.99
Shrimp for 2$40.99
House Specialties
Broccoli Chicken
Juicy chicken breast topped with our creamy broccoli sauce$15.99
Carne Guisada Dinner
Beef chunks slow cooked in gravy & spices$15.99
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Chile Relleno$14.99
Creamy Chicken Ranchera
Chopped chicken breast tossed in green sauce, ranchera sauce, & sour cream & topped with monterey jack cheese$15.99
Fajita Burrito
Big flour tortilla stuffed with fajita, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cheese, sliced avocado, rice, beans, & chipotle ranch$13.99
Fajita Plate
Fajita with bell peppers & onions$15.99
Fajita Quesadilla
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with fajita & cheese$15.49
Flautas de Pollo
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled & lightly fried. Served with CCQ$14.99
Mushroom Chicken
Chicken breast topped with our creamy mushroom sauce$15.99
Pechuga de Pollo
Juicy chicken breast topped with bell peppers, onions, monterey jack cheese, & ranchera sauce$16.99
Pollo Plate
Chicken fajita with bell peppers & onions on a bed of rice. Served with steamed veggies & CCQ$13.99
Steak a la Mexicana
Chopped steak topped with bell peppers, onions, & ranchera sauce$17.99
Stuffed Avocado
A breaded, lightly fried avocado stuffed with chicken fajita, bacon, green onions, & monterey jack cheese$14.99
Tostada Plate
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese$12.99
Traditional Chimichanga
Fajita & cheese stuffed in a huge flour tortilla & lightly fried$15.49
Traditional Flautas
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled & lightly fried. Topped with ranchera sauce, sour cream, & cheese$12.99
Veggie Quesadilla
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese$11.99
Tamale Plate$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Dozen Tamales$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Combination Plates
Abelito's
One fajita taco & small tortilla soup$9.49
Aiden's Plate
One beef enchilada topped with chile con queso, one soft chicken taco, rice & refried beans$10.99
Angi's Fave
One cheese enchilada topped with chile con carne, one crispy beef taco, rice & charro beans$10.99
Dos Hermanos
Ribeye steak, one cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce & one chicken tostada. Served with rice & charro beans$18.99OUT OF STOCK
Elena's Choice
One cheese enchilada topped with green sauce, one chicken flauta, & one crispy beef taco. Served with rice & refried beans$12.99
Manny's Combo
Two chicken enchiladas topped with suiza sauce, one beef tostada, & rice$12.49
Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & swiss cheese$13.99
Chicken Strip Sandwich
Chicken strips topped with Honey BBQ sauce & swiss cheese on Texas toast$10.99
Chorizo Burger
Burger with chorizo, bell peppers, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, & chipotle ranch$11.99
Fish Sandwich
Fried tilapia with tartar sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles$12.99
Good Ol' Cheeseburger
Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, american cheese, & pickles$9.99
Mexican Torta
Fajita, refried beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, sliced avocado, sour cream, & queso fresco$14.99
Mushroom Burger
Mustard, mayo, mushrooms, sliced avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onions$11.99
Spicy Monterey Burger
Burger with bell peppers, grilled onions, monterey jack cheese, & jalapeno ranch$11.99
Veggie Burger$11.99
Birria Torta$14.99
American Dishes
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Topped with gravy & served with mashed potatoes & green beans$15.99
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Topped with gravy & served with mashed potatoes & green beans$15.99
Chicken Tenders
(3) chicken tenders served with fries, a house salad, & a slice of Texas toast$14.99
Fish & Chips
Fried tilapia served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, & fries$13.99
Surf & Turf
Ribeye steak, (4) jumbo shrimp on a bed of white rice. Served with mashed potatoes$18.99OUT OF STOCK
T-bone Steak
Served with steamed vegetables & french fries$16.99
Fried Coconut Shrimp$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Wing Plate$10.99OUT OF STOCK
Pot Roast Plate$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Sides
1/2 Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$3.99
Bacon$4.49
Beans$2.99
Chile Toreado$1.25
Fries$3.99
Fruit$3.19
Gravy$1.99
Green Beans$3.49
Guac Side$2.19
Ham$4.49
Hashbrowns$3.49
Home Potatoes$3.49
Jalapenos$0.75
Lg Chips & Salsa$5.99
Mashed Potatoes$3.49
One Carne Guisada Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with carne guisada, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
One Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
One Chicken Ranchera Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with chicken ranchera, cheese, sour cream, & sliced avocado$3.99
One Egg$1.49
One Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.50
One Fajita Taco
With bell peppers, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, & cheese$4.25
One Fish Taco
With cabbage & chipotle ranch on a corn tortilla$3.99
One Pancake$2.99
One Shrimp Enchilada
Topped with cheese, sour cream & sliced avocado$3.99
One Taco
Topped with lettuce, tomato, & cheese$3.50
One Tamale$2.75OUT OF STOCK
One Tostada
With beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese$4.49
One Wing$1.00OUT OF STOCK
Pico$0.75
Queso Side$2.19
Rice$2.99
Sausage Gravy$2.19
Sausage Link$4.49
Sausage Patty$4.49
Side Chile con Carne$1.50
Side Chipotle$1.50
Side Ranchera$1.50
Side Suiza$1.50
Side Verde$1.50
Sliced Avocado$1.99
Sm Chips & Salsa$3.99
Sour cream$0.50
Steamed Veggies$3.49
Three Tortillas$1.99
Toast$1.99
Tots$3.99
Turkey Sausage$4.49
Dessert
Beverages
2% Milk$3.19
Apple Juice$3.19
Chocolate Milk$3.19
Coffee$2.99
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.99
Cranberry Juice$3.19
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.99
Dr. Pepper$2.99
Hot Chocolate$3.19
Hot Tea$2.99
Jarritos$3.49
Lemonade$2.99
Manzanita Sol$3.49
Mexican Coke
Soda. Pop. Soft drink. Sparkling beverage. Whatever you call it, nothing compares to the refreshing, crisp taste of Coca-Cola Original Taste, the delicious soda you know and love. Enjoy with friends, on the go or with a meal. Whatever the occasion, wherever you are, Coca-Cola Original Taste makes life's special moments a little bit better. Every sip, every “ahhh,” every smile—find that feeling with Coca-Cola Original Taste. Best enjoyed ice-cold for maximum refreshment. Grab a Coca-Cola Original Taste, take a sip and find your “ahhh” moment. Enjoy Coca-Cola Original Taste.$3.49
Orange Fanta
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$2.99
Orange Juice$3.19
Powerade
POWERADE Sports Drink was created for all athletes who push harder and shine brighter than the competition. It's formulated with 50% more electrolytes versus the leading sports drink, and has Vitamin C and Vitamin B12 to help hydrate and replenish, so you can put in the work and raise your game.$2.99
Root Beer$2.99
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.99
Sweet Tea$2.99
Topo Chico
Topo Chico has always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.$3.49
Unsweet Tea$2.99
Water Bottle$1.99