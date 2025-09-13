Skip to Main content
Dos Hermanos - Cedar Park
0
Order Online
Home
/
Flautas de Pollo
Flautas de Pollo
$0
Choice of Beans
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Choice of Rice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Garnish Mods
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled & lightly fried. Served with CCQ
Dos Hermanos - Cedar Park Location and Hours
(512) 986-7200
1201 Lakeline Boulevard #900, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement